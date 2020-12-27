Iraqi Ministry of Electricity warns of "blackout"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-27T10:01:52+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that the Iranian side would reduce fuel gas to 3 million cubic meters, indicating that this reduction will make electricity supply almost non-existent in Baghdad and the Middle Euphrates. Ahmed Moussa, a spokesman for the Ministry of Electricity, said in statements, the decision to reduce the rate of Iranian gas supply comes two weeks after a similar decision was taken to reduce the processing rate from 50 to 5 million cubic meters." Moussa called on the Ministry of Finance to pay the dues for Iranian gas to avoid losing the electricity supply.

