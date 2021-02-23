Iraqi Ministry of Defense arrested a prominent ISIS member

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Defense said, on Tuesday, that a prominent ISIS member is arrested in Baghdad.

"Military Intelligence detachments, a force from the 44th Infantry Brigade, Commando Regiment, and a force from the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested an ISIS terrorist who is responsible for the booby-trapping in the so-called “Wilayat Baghdad”." An official statement by the ministry announced.

The statement pointed out that the Iraqi Forces surrounded the wanted terrorist in Baghdad/ Rusafa then handed him over to the authorities.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.