Iraqi Minister of planning says the 2022 budget bill is being prepared

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T10:04:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal, said that the 2022 general budget law is being prepared by the Ministry of Finance. Battal said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "There is a strategy for preparing the draft budget law, which is now in its final stages, and will require some time to submit it to the Council of Ministers. The Iraqi Minister said he believed the budget law will not be submitted to the Council of Ministers before the parliamentary elections next October. Last August, the Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, announced completing the 2022 draft budget.

