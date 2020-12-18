Report

Iraqi Minister of interior directs to grant the displaced people identity documents

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-18T18:37:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi directed to grant the displaced people identity documents.

A statement of the Ministry of the Interior said, "the displaced have suffered a lot, and we are monitoring their conditions.  It is one of our priorities to provide services to them."

Al-Ghanmi added, "We directed a committee from the Civil Status Directorate to start granting identity documents to the displaced people living in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Duhok, Kirkuk, Saladin camps and complete their transactions.

