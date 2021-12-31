Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Babel 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanimi, arrived in Babel today to inspect the situation, following the Jableh massacre.

Yesterday, 19 civilians were killed in Jableh, north of Babel, in a mysterious, unclear incident.

The Security Media Cell said yesterday that the security forces were pursuing two terrorists in the area, and after almost arresting them, the terrorists opened fire killing members of the force.

The Cell noted that an investigation has been opened after finding dead bodies in a house in the same area.