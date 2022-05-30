Iraqi Minister of health chairs meeting with KRG delegation in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Federal Minister of Health, Hani al-Aqabi, chaired a meeting with a delegation headed by the Director of the Kurdistan Region's Department of Health and Technical Affairs, Kawa Khalil, in Baghdad.

During the meeting, al-Aqabi stressed that this meeting is of great importance, noting that patients in the Kurdistan Region are Iraqi patients who have the right to receive treatment.

Several files were discussed during the meeting, including providing medicines and medical equipment.

For his part, Khalil expressed appreciation to the Federal Minister for his continuous support, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Al-Aqabi indicated, by the end of the meeting, that it aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides.