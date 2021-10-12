Report

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs meets his Lebanese counterpart in Belgrade

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-12T14:11:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, discussed with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Abu Habib, canceling entry visas between the two countries.

This came in a meeting on the sidelines of their participation in the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is currently being held in Belgrade, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement noted that during the meeting, the two parties discussed the most prominent security and political developments in the region, while the Lebanese Foreign Minister expressed his country's appreciation for Iraq's support for Lebanon.

Minister Hussein indicated that assisting Lebanon was among the priorities of the Iraqi government, stressing Baghdad's commitment to continue supporting Beirut until it overcomes the crisis it is going through.

The two sides also shed light on the importance of working to cancel entry visas between the two countries, and agreed on the importance of forming a joint committee to discuss the agreement to discuss the matter, according to the statement.

