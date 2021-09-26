Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs calls on Tehran to start dredging the Shatt al-Arab stream

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, called on his Iranian counterpart to start the implementation steps of the agreements related to land and sea borders, and dredging the Shatt al-Arab stream.

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Minister met on Saturday, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

The statement added that during the meeting, the two parties discussed the Iraqi-Iranian relations at various levels, and exchanged views on the political and security developments in the region.

The minister stressed that Iraq has provided all necessary measures to secure the arrival of Iranian visitors for the Arbaeen visit, hoping to start implementing steps of the agreements related to land and sea borders, and dredging the Shatt al-Arab stream.

He stressed the importance of continued coordination between the technical committees' meetings, pointing to the water problems that Iraq is going through due to Baghdad's failure to obtain its water quotas.

The two parties reviewed Iranian financial demands in return for buying gas and electricity, amid the economic sanctions imposed on Iran.

Hussein added that Iraq will proceed in dealing with the political and security situation in the region following Iraq's national interests.