Iraqi Minister of finance to be questioned in the Parliament next month

Shafaq News / The council of Representatives set next January as a date for the interrogation sessions of Iraqi Minister of finance, Ali Allawi, against the background of the Iraqi dinar's devaluation against the US dollar.

A document addressed to the Ministry by the council said, "based on the interrogation request submitted by Representative Yousef Ba'ir Alwan Al-Kalabi and for the constitutional and legal conditions in the request to be met, we refer to you the questions, facts and points that he addressed Request to interrogate the aforementioned Finance Minister."

It is noteworthy that the Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, is the first Minister in Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government to be questioned in Parliament.

A parliamentary document received by Shafaq News agency revealed that 40 MPs submitted a request to head the council of Representatives, to question Finance Minister Ali Allawi.

MP Uday Awad said, "I am submitting a request to question the Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, for his failure to find solutions to the financial crisis.", pointing out that the Minister of Finance resorted to methods that affect the citizen through manipulating the exchange rate of the dinar.