Shafaq News / The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, revealed today the reasons for shutting down the Basra Sheraton Hotel.

Nazim said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "Basra Sheraton Hotel violated the Tourism Authority's instructions and the Ministry of Culture's rights. besides, it adopted illegal policies."

"The hotel's policy is based on the illegal exploitation of the ministry's financial rights in it", he concluded.