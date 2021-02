Shafaq News / The Minister of Justice, Salar Abdulsattar, arrived today in Nasiriyah city, Dhi Qar Governorate's capital.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Abdulsattar’s visit comes to inspect the prisons of Nasiriyah, the judicial departments in the governorate, and the Dhi Qar Appeals Court.

This visit comes days after the execution of several convicted of terrorism in Nasiriyah Central Prison.