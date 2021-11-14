Report

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-14T21:51:37+0000
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Shafaq News / The foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt were assured of the safety of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, after the failed assassination attempt he was subjected to a week ago.

This came during a meeting between the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, with his Jordanian counterparts, Ayman Safadi, and the Egyptian Sameh Shukri, on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas in Dubai forum, according to a statement.

According to the statement, the meeting discussed ways to enhance consultation and coordination within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism, as well as an update on the executive position of the joint projects between the three countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, and the latest developments in the region.

The Egyptian and Jordanian ministers were reassured of the safety of PM Al-Kadhimi, following the assassination attempt he was subjected to, and renewed their support for the stability and security of Iraq.

