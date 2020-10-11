Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday.

According to a ministry statement reported to Shafaq News agency, Hussein will meet the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

He will also hold a meeting with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Ayman Safadi consequently, on Tuesday to complete the agreements signed by the leaders of the three countries at their last meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, last August.

The statement added, "Hussein will meet with Egyptian officials to coordinate holding the Iraqi-Egyptian Committee in Baghdad soon. The delegation will also meet with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to discuss the latest developments in the Arab arena".



