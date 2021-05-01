Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs to Visit Italy and Vatican

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, will embark today, Saturday, on an official visit to the Italian capital, Rome, during which he will hold "important" talks with Italian officials.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Hussein will also land in the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis and discuss the outcome of the latter’s recent visit to Iraq.

The Pontiff toured in several Iraqi cities, including Kurdistan's, in March earlier this year as a part of the first Papal visit to the Mesopotamian country.