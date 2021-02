Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, today, Saturday, in an official visit.

The Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed El-Sahhaf, announced that the talks will tackle the relations between Baghdad and Tehran and discuss the status quo in the region, as well as support peace and oppose escalation.

The Minister’s visit to Iran comes after his visit to Saudi Arabia on February 22 and 23, 2021.