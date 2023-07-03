Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Visits London to Strengthen Bilateral Relations with the UK

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, embarks on a two-day official visit to London to bolster bilateral ties between Iraq and the United Kingdom as part of the Iraqi-British strategic dialogue.

During his visit, Hussein is set to hold several meetings with key British officials, including his counterpart James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick, and Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat.

Hussein will also meet with the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Alicia Kearns, the Defense Committee Chair, Tobias Ellwood, and members of Iraq APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Groups)

To strengthen economic relations, the Foreign Minister will engage with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and meet with businessmen at the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce symposium. Moreover, he is scheduled to meet with the CEO of the British BT Group and other relevant stakeholders.