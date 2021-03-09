Iraqi Minister of Finance dismisses the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, decided to refer the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank to the investigation after dismissing him, following his approval of the Ishtar Gate project for electronic payment without his consent.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Allawi was not aware that the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank, Hussein Ali Muhaisen, had approved the project.

He added, "a ministerial order was issued to assign Bilal Sabah Al-Hamdani as Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank."

Last year, the Central Bank of Iraq issued a book indicating the suspension of granting licenses to any company for a determined period.

However, the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank signed a contract with the Ishtar Gate company to replace the "Key Card" electronic payment company, even though Ishtar Gate does not meet the terms and conditions set by the ministry.