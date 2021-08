Shafaq News/ An official document showed the assignment of the son of the Iraqi Defense Minister, Juma Inad Saadoun Al-Jubouri, to the position of commander of the fourth regiment of the 51st Brigade in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The document bore the signature of the Chief of Staff of the PMF, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadaq.