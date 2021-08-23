Iraqi Minister of Defense attends the International Military-Technical Exhibition in Moscow

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited the Russian capital, Moscow, on an official visit, while Defense Minister Jumaa Inad is currently participating in the International Military-Technical Exhibition held in Moscow.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said that Hussein will hold meetings with the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee.

More than two months ago, Moscow announced its readiness to host the meetings of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Ministerial Committee in Moscow, to enhance cooperation in various fields and levels.

In a related context, the Iraqi Defense Minister, Juma Inad, headed the Defense Ministry delegation participating in the International Military-Technical Exhibition in Moscow.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Inad participated in the Russian exhibition that was inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin, from 22 to 28 August 2021.

The Russian exhibition was launched, in the presence of 17 defense ministers and 25 chiefs of staff from different countries, with the participation of 50 countries and more than 100 international companies specialized in manufacturing weapons, advanced equipment, and space technology.