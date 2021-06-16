Iraqi Minister calls for setting a comprehensive roadmap for technology transfer

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced in a statement today that Iraq participated in the second Islamic Summit for Science and Technology, held by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and attended by heads of states and governments, ministers and representatives of international organizations. The statement said that the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education, Nabil Kadhim Abdulsaheb, stressed the need to adopt new methods in education, review priorities, and formulate and amending policies responsible for supporting research and development areas, and providing an appropriate environment for innovation. The Minister of Education affirmed Iraq’s commitment to the principles and objectives stipulated in the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Science, Technology, and Innovation Program, which extends until the year 2026, in a way that contributes to developing sustainable development and knowledge through scientific investments, modernizing educational curricula, and incubating and nurturing youth. Abdulsaheb added that Iraq, with its important scientific capabilities, is represented by its scientists and researchers in various disciplines who are distributed in more than a hundred public and private universities and more than fifty-eight centers for advanced research, looking forward to bridging the scientific relations and enhancing partnerships with scientific and technological institutions. Moreover, the Iraqi Minister called to set a comprehensive roadmap for technology transfer between member states, cooperation with the General Secretariat and international partners, and the development of academic and research cooperation mechanisms between educational institutions through the exchange of faculty members and researchers, scholarships, and the organization of a ministerial-level forum for energy that cherishes ways of interoperability of energy. “Time has come for Islamic countries to work to absorb the rapid growth of knowledge, build an integrated system for scientific research, create centers for technology transfer and localization, build an electronic portal for research cooperation in various sciences and patents, benefit from the scientific energies of Islamic countries, and facilitate the movement of researchers and their reception in research centers and universities, and the establishment of a fund to finance research with high scientific returns”, he concluded.

