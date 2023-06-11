Iraqi Military Starts a Probe Into Deadly ISIS Assault in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military convenes a high-profile security meeting in the aftermath of an ISIS attack that killed two officers and injured three soldiers in Kirkuk.

"At 2200 yesterday, a group of terrorist militants waged an assault with light and medium weapons on an installation under the command of the 32nd Brigade, 8th Division of the Iraqi Army, in the vicinity of Tel al-Ward village in al-Multaqa sub-district of al-Dibs district," SMC said in an official statement, "two officers -a major and a lieutenant- fell martyrs in the attack."

"Three soldiers were also injured," it added.

In the aftermath of the brazen attack, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command, Lieutenant-General Qais al-Mohammedawi, arrived in Kirkuk to check on the wounded personnel and keep tabs on the situation.

Concurrently, a joint investigation committee also landed in Kirkuk to probe the underpinnings of this incident and unravel its intricacies.

An emergency meeting for top security commanders was held to uncover the circumstances of the incident, collate actionable intelligence, and trace the culprits, SMC concluded.