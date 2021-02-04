Iraqi Military Intelligence arrests 12 ISIS terrorists in Nineveh

Shafaq News / An official source in the Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested, on Thursday more than a dozen of terrorists in Nineveh, in the north of the country.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "based on confessions of ISIS detainees, the Military Intelligence succeeded to lure 12 terrorists of Iraqi nationality from Syria to Nineveh Governorate, in the north of the country."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.