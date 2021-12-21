Iraqi Military Committee visits Erbil to continue the Coalition combat forces withdrawal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-21T14:21:45+0000

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Iraqi Military Technical Committee on Tuesday visited the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to keep tabs on the transition of the Coalition Combat forces to the advisory role. The visiting delegation includes a representative of the National Security Advisor, the head of the National Security Agency, Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations, Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Iraqi army, a group of senior military officers, and members of the Security Media Cell (SMC). The committee visited the Ayn al-Asad airbase in al-Anbar governorate, west of Iraq, on December 18, and conducted a field trip to the sites the Coalition forces operated in and were briefed on prototypes of the vehicles and equipment the Coalition began delivering to the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism-Service, and Border Guards Command. Earlier in December, the US-led global coalition against ISIS/Daesh ended its combat mission in Iraq, four years after it helped defeat the jihadist group there. The 2,500 troops currently in the country will remain to "advise, assist and enable" Iraqi security forces, at the government's invitation. The coalition expressed confidence that the partnership would ensure IS did not reconstitute and threaten Iraqis. The US had agreed in July to withdraw combat forces by the end of this year.

related

An attack targeted Iraq’ army aviation commander, no losses

Date: 2021-02-05 05:57:20

The Iraqi Military committee discloses the details of its meeting with its U.S. counterpart

Date: 2021-06-05 10:36:13

Iraqi military thwarts a terrorist plot in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-11-24 14:36:21