Iraqi Media Network denies preventing Veiled presenters from screen time

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Media Network denied on Sunday prohibiting veiled female presenters from appearing on the official channel (Al-Iraqiyah) screen.

The network said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We categorically deny what is rumored about preventing veiled female colleagues from appearing on the screen", indicating that the network is, "launching a new program that invests the capabilities and human resources of the network according to a vision that does not exclude any of the colleagues and employs their journalistic experience in the right places".

The network indicated that it "operates according to the Iraqi law and constitution, and the constants of the true Islamic religion constitute a red line for the network that cannot be crossed in any way".

"The motives of the rumors became clear to every eye. The main goal of which is to stop the wheel of administrative reform adopted by the institution, as these reforms did not appeal to one of the political parties known to have electronic armies, so they started from the first day of the new administration fabricating news and trying to stir public opinion".

The network confirmed in its statement that it reserves "its legal right to prosecute everyone who is proven to be involved in spreading these lies. The network promises that it is going on to create a professional media that represents all Iraqis of all intellectual affiliations".

News spread on social media that the administration of the Iraqi Media Network prevented the veiled female presenters or "bearded" program presenters from screen time.



