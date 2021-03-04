Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Major General survives an assassination attempt in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T09:48:07+0000
Iraqi Major General survives an assassination attempt in Diyala

Shafaq News / A source in Diyala reported that the Fifth Division commander in the Iraqi army, Major General Adnan Enad, had survived an assassination attempt, north of Jalawla district, northeast Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device exploded on a car carrying Enad, wounding an officer and a soldier accompanying him in the car.

A few days ago, the army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched security operations to clear the areas north of Jalawla, 75 km northeast of Baqubah, following the escalation of terrorist attacks.

related

Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Date: 2020-11-12 17:08:14
Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Unknown gunmen assassinate a soldier in Diyala.. and an ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-28 20:08:20
Unknown gunmen assassinate a soldier in Diyala.. and an ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

More than 30 persons are arrested in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-19 17:17:36
More than 30 persons are arrested in Diyala

Iraqi Security Cell reveals details about Diyala Explosion

Date: 2020-11-05 11:25:31
Iraqi Security Cell reveals details about Diyala Explosion

Local and international organizations implement several projects in Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-10-05 14:49:40
Local and international organizations implement several projects in Miqdadiyah

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

More than 2900 victims in Diyala traffic accidents

Date: 2020-09-13 14:28:24
More than 2900 victims in Diyala traffic accidents

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18 16:02:58
An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district