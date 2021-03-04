Iraqi Major General survives an assassination attempt in Diyala

Shafaq News / A source in Diyala reported that the Fifth Division commander in the Iraqi army, Major General Adnan Enad, had survived an assassination attempt, north of Jalawla district, northeast Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device exploded on a car carrying Enad, wounding an officer and a soldier accompanying him in the car.

A few days ago, the army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched security operations to clear the areas north of Jalawla, 75 km northeast of Baqubah, following the escalation of terrorist attacks.