Iraqi MPs emphasizes need to combat corruption

Shafaq News / Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Strategic Planning Committee, Mohammed Al-Baldawi, asserted that "wrong policies and corruption" have hindered the progress of Iraq's Ministry of Industry and Minerals. He stressed the necessity of activating stalled projects and fostering partnerships with the private sector.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Baldawi stated, "The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khalid Battal, was hosted to discuss the government program and its implementation by the ministry, its strategies, work, the projects it is executing, and how to improve the situation of loss-making companies within the ministry."

Al-Baldawi went on to explain that "the Ministry of Industry and Minerals is one of the most important ministries in the country, but it has faced difficult circumstances over the past period. This ministry has been restructured due to wrong policies and administrative and financial corruption."

He continued, "Now, the Ministry of Industry has started preparing plans and strategies, distinguishing between small projects that should go to the private sector and adopting strategies in strategic projects and industries that can lead the country in the right direction."

Regarding specific projects, Al-Baldawi noted, "Today, projects like the stalled Al-Nabrus project since 2010 have begun to take serious steps. Additionally, there is a focus on minerals and mining, such as cement, phosphates, sulfur, and Noura, among other projects that the state can adopt while supporting the private sector in investment projects."

He emphasized that "the ministry has entered into partnership contracts with the private sector, but these partnerships are based on actual work and achieving real industrial goals."

Al-Baldawi stressed, "Currently, the existing ideas need support and direction from the state. The Prime Minister should give utmost importance, support, and protection to national industry. The protection of consumers is also essential, but we must also think about protecting our local products."

In conclusion, Al-Baldawi expressed hope that "the Ministry of Industry is on the path to correcting the wrong paths it has taken in the past, moving industries forward according to the plan set by the minister, and we hope that opinions will turn into practical implementation."