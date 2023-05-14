Iraqi MPs demand boost in 2023 provincial funds

Shafaq News / Basim Nghemish Al-Gharibawi, representative for the Wasit Governorate, affirmed on Sunday that the members of parliament from central and southern Iraq maintain a steadfast position against voting on the 2023 general budget unless their provincial allocations are increased.

Al-Gharibawi called the proposed allocation of only 2.5 trillion dinars for 15 governorates in the budget "unacceptable". Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, he underscored that Wasit, like other central and southern provinces, merits specific consideration given its agricultural and oil-rich status and consequent need for investment in these sectors, in addition to public services.

He reiterated the unwavering stance of the MPs from central and southern Iraq against endorsing the budget if their governorates' allocations are not enhanced. "Some regions of central and southern provinces suffer from a severe shortage of services, thus necessitating an increase in allocations to serve the citizens," he stated.

Al-Gharibawi deemed it irrational for the Ministry of Housing and Reconstruction to receive 3 trillion dinars, in contrast to a mere 2.5 trillion dinars allocated for 15 governorates. He also highlighted the incongruity in the government's approach, which endorses agricultural sector support in its ministerial and governmental programs, yet dedicates less than 1% of the budget to agriculture. "How can this sector progress and develop with such a sum?" he questioned.

The MP called for a budgetary reallocation to raise this figure. "The Finance Committee has hosted about 20 ministers, and the final results regarding the reallocation sites, the Finance Committee's observations, and its responses to the MPs' remarks will be announced in the coming days," he disclosed.

Speaking on the oil sector, Al-Gharibawi pointed out that despite Wasit housing 17 oil fields, only the Badra and Al-Ahdab fields are currently invested in. He called on the federal government to include Wasit in the fifth and sixth rounds of field development to foster investment and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a special session this week to vote on the draft Federal General Budget Law, following the Finance Committee's final report on the draft law, according to Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah.