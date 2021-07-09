Iraqi MP warns of "unpleasant consequences" awaiting Iraqi people  

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Badr Al-Zayadi, warned that the Iraqi people are facing a "dangerous future".

Al-Zayadi told Shafaq News Agency, "The recent U.S. moves including sending new soldiers and planes to Erbil indicate that the upcoming situation is dangerous."

"Any move by these forces to strike the PMF positions inside Iraq, will result in more violent responses, and therefore the security situation in Iraq will be difficult during the next stage", adding, "the U.S. attack on al-Hashd al-Shaabi is unacceptable, as they are official Iraqi government forces."

"The central government in Baghdad should schedule the departure of foreign forces from Iraq, for the situation to calm down. Otherwise, the country will be facing unpleasant consequences."

Al-Zayadi noted, "what is currently happening on Iraqi soil is like an undeclared war. The arrival of private American planes to the country means that there are specific targets for them to strike."

He called on the government to, "control the situation, as the country is on the verge of parliamentary elections, and the continuation of such events affects the holding them on time."