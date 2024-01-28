Iraqi MP to question head of state media over alleged financial, administrative violations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker Raed al-Maliki, a member of the legal committee, said on Sunday that he will question the head of the Iraqi State Media Network, Nabil Jassim, over alleged financial and administrative violations, as well as "incompetence" and spreading "misinformation".

Maliki said that if Jassim does not attend the session, he will be questioned in absentia.

Maliki, who is leading the questioning, told the Shafaq News Agency that the "topics, questions, and accusations" against Jassim are "diverse and varied," including administrative and financial violations, misinformation, and lack of qualification for the position.

"We are proceeding with the questioning, which has been scheduled for Tuesday and will be conducted in accordance with the legal framework," Maliki said. "There are no personal motives behind this questioning, and we are surprised by some of the statements that have been made, especially by the head of the parliamentary culture and media committee, who said that the questioning is personal."

"If she means that there is a personal motive on my part towards the head of the network, then I have no enmity or friendship with him," he said. "The matter concerns files and accusations that were submitted to the Iraqi parliament when the network of secretaries was questioned at the time."

Maliki stressed that he is "surprised by the fact that a pre-emptive endorsement was given to the head of the Iraqi State Media Network, and that there are no files against the head of the network with the parliamentary culture committee. If there are really no files against the head of the network with the culture committee, then I believe it will be embarrassed when the questioning takes place because of the files we will present against the head of the network, which will have a significant impact on the course of the questioning."

Maliki pointed out that "legally and constitutionally, every member of parliament has the right to ask questions, and the matter is not dependent on parliamentary committees."

"There is no right to question granted to parliamentary committees in the Iraqi constitution or law, but they only have the right to invitations. Questioning is the right of the lawmaker if he collects signatures from more than 25 colleagues and the legal procedures and requirements for conducting the questioning are met."

Maliki explained that "the number of documented questions and accusations that have been notified to the head of the Iraqi State Media Network is about 18 questions and accusations. It is important to note here that the head of the network did not respond to the parliament on the issue of questioning, despite submitting official requests. This will also be added to the questions."

The legal committee member stressed that "if the head of the Iraqi State Media does not attend the questioning session, he will be questioned in absentia, and the head of the network will be considered to have waived his right to defend himself. This is a constitutional matter, and there is a decision from the Federal Court that allows for questioning in the event of the absence of the person being questioned if he does not have an excuse for being absent."