Iraqi MP: there is a contradiction between the reform paper and the borrowing law draft

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced on Friday that the fiscal deficit law draft has been submitted to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives, indicating that there is a contradiction between the white paper and the borrowing law.

Member of the committee, Abdulhadi Al-Saadawi, told Shafaq News agency that the Finance Committee is currently studying the government reform paper, noting that there is a contradiction between the paper and the borrowing law, as one of them addresses the deficit and pressure of expenditures while the other addresses financial inflation and the increase in expenditures.

Al-Masoudi added, " the Parliament will discuss the borrowing law draft and the white paper separately".