Iraqi MP reveals internal and external efforts to "Lebanonize" Iraq

Shafaq News / A member of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament revealed an international project to replicate the "Lebanese" experience in Iraq.

A member of the committee, MP Abd al-Hadi al-Saadawi, told Shafaq News agency, "There is a project and external motives to make Iraq like Lebanon by bankrupting the Iraqi state and drowning it in very large debts that even oil revenues would be insufficient to pay off. At this moment, the American hero intervenes, Pays the debts and the salaries, in exchange for Iraq's obedience to its policy."

Al-Saadawi said, "there will be a great pressure to normalize Iraqi-Israeli relations", indicating that, "Iraqi hands are working with the United States of America, on this project, to make Iraq a second Lebanon".