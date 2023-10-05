Iraqi MP raises questions about controversial international festival in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A member of the Iraqi Parliament directed parliamentary questions to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Thursday regarding an international arts festival held in the capital, Baghdad, which stirred controversy among the Iraqi public.

MP Hadi Al-Salami stated that his parliamentary inquiry to the PM is based on constitutional provisions, the Parliament's law, and its internal regulations, for purposes of oversight and representation.

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the questions included, "Who is responsible for granting official approvals for organizing the festival held in the Green Zone? What are the reasons behind the spread of numerous morally offensive and indecent clips by some female artists and influencers participating in this event? These clips are seen as a departure from the religious and moral values of Iraqi society, giving a misleading image of Iraqi society and its values, especially in light of the mourning period following the Hamdaniya tragedy."

The last question was, "Who is responsible for preparing and organizing the program and segments of the festival and ensuring their alignment with the nature of the occasion for which the festival was held?"

The International Iraq Festival, held on the night of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Baghdad's celebration square to commemorate Iraqi National Day, generated widespread political and public criticism. This criticism stemmed from the appearance of some participants in outfits deemed by some as "indecent."

Several political entities issued statements condemning the festival and called for accountability of those responsible for it. Accusations were also directed at the Iraqi government for allowing the festival to take place in the heart of Baghdad.