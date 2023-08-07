Iraqi MP questions minister of communications over Telegram ban

Shafaq News / A member of the Iraqi Parliament directed parliamentary inquiries to the Minister of Communications, Hayam al-Yasiri, regarding the decision to block the Telegram application.

Saud al-Saadi, the head of the Parliamentary Rights Bloc, voiced his concerns to Shafaq News Agency, stating that "the Iraqi constitution guarantees freedom of media and expression according to Article 38. What are the regulations and procedures adopted by the Ministry of Communications concerning the surveillance of social media platforms?"

Furthermore, he inquired about the reasons behind the ministry's action to close Telegram, despite its vital role in the field of media and disseminating meaningful content.

Al-Saadi also sought clarification on the profitability of the Telegram application and whether the Iraqi government holds any stake in it through the Ministry of Communications.

Concluding his questions, he asked whether fees and taxes are levied on electronic platforms like Telegram and other social media channels.

Yesterday, on Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications officially announced the ban on Telegram, citing reasons related to "national security" and "protecting citizens' personal data" as the app allegedly violated the laws governing data handling and usage.