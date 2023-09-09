Iraqi MP proposes legislation to address the plight of protest victims, foster reforms

Shafaq News/ Independent Lawmaker Sajjad Salem on Saturday unveiled a proposed legislation on "Martyrs, Wounded, Missing, and Forcibly Displaced due to Protests," which has been forwarded to the parliament speaker and later referred to the legal committee for review and consultation.

During a press conference held at the parliament building, Salem indicated that "the proposed bill has been submitted to the parliament, backed by signatures from members of the House of Representatives, in accordance with Article 60, second of the constitution, and Article 121 of the internal regulations of the council."

Salem emphasized that the legislation aims to "address the general status of protest victims as well as to reform the political and economic system in the Iraqi state in a manner consistent with human rights principles and the pertinent international protocols."

"This law covers all cases of harm during demonstrations dating from January 1, 2011, and acknowledges that the crimes committed during these protests are crimes against humanity."

Salem suggested "to designate October 1st of each year as a national day for freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful demonstration in tribute to the souls of the martyrs."