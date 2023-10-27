Iraqi MP initiates campaign to close US embassy

Shafaq News / On Friday, Iraqi Member of Parliament, Barhan Al-Ma'mouri, announced that he would launch a campaign to gather signatures to vote on a parliamentary resolution to close the US embassy in Baghdad in response to a call from the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

In a statement today, Al-Ma'mouri mentioned, "Based on al-Sadr's request, we will begin a campaign to gather signatures from fellow MPs to close the US embassy."

He added that they would "call on the parliament's presidency to hold an extraordinary session to present a binding draft law for the purpose of closing the US embassy and voting on it within the parliament."

Earlier in the day, Muqtada al-Sadr called on the federal government and parliament to vote on a resolution to close the US embassy in Iraq in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Al-Sadr emphasized the need to "protect the diplomats and not expose them to the impudent militias that aim to undermine Iraq's security and safety" if the resolution is passed.

Furthermore, al-Sadr stated, "If the government and parliament do not respond, we will have another stance to announce later."

He also called on his followers to "obey and refrain from individual actions, and to avoid the use of arms altogether."