Iraqi MP expects the outbreak of a "massive popular revolution" in Iraq

Shafaq News / MP Basem Khashan expected an outbreak of a "massive popular revolution" sweeping Iraq against the backdrop of the leaked budget law draft.

Khashan said told Shafaq News agency, " 2021 budget law is a clear target for the Iraqi people's livelihood. The government wants to solve the financial and economic crisis at the expense of the citizens", adding", after the budget law was leaked, the dollar's price rose. The poor citizen will be the victim, and the deduction of employee salaries, especially the young ones, is unacceptable."

Khashan said, "All these factors will generate a great popular wave of anger, which will be launched, and its slogan may be this time "The Revolution of the Hungry", due to the policy of Al-Kadhimi's government towards the people."

The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar rose during the past few days to exceed 130,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, which is an unprecedented rise that has not been witnessed in the currency markets over the past few years.

Shafaq News Agency has obtained a copy of the federal budget law draft, scheduled to be passed by the Council of Ministers at its next session, to the Iraqi parliament for voting after discussing it.

The project included calculating the export price of a barrel of oil at $ 42, at an export rate of 3,250 million barrels, including 250,000 barrels of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.