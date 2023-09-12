Iraqi MP criticizes "timid negotiations" with Turkey over water crisis

Shafaq News / Independent lawmaker Alaa Al-Haidari delivered a scathing critique of what he described as the "timid and feeble" negotiations conducted by the Iraqi government regarding the pressing water issue with Turkey.

Speaking exclusively to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Haidari revealed that "during today's parliamentary session, the Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Justice Ministers were summoned to discuss the dire water scarcity issue and the genuine predicament between Turkey and Iraq." He emphasized that "this issue has become a haunting and alarming concern for every Iraqi citizen, especially those residing in the central and southern regions."

In recent years, drought has taken hold in many Iraqi areas, particularly in the south, including the marshes, due to Turkey's meager allocations of water resources, justified by baseless pretexts. Al-Haidari pointed out, "There are previous agreements between Iraq and Turkey, including the 1946 Friendship Agreement and the 1987 agreement regulating the allocation of water shares from Turkey to Iraq."

He continued with evident frustration, stating, "Regrettably, Turkey has not adhered to international agreements. We say this candidly and without reservation that there has been timid negotiation on the part of the Iraqi government, specifically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Water Resources, in dealing with the Turkish side."

Al-Haidari clarified that "Iraq needs a strong and courageous negotiator when dealing with the Turkish side to secure Iraq's water rights and increase water allocations from Turkey to Iraq. In the event that Iraq's rights are not realized, there is parliamentary consensus on holding the responsible ministers accountable for the water issue with Turkey."

He further emphasized that "the stance of the Ministry of Water Resources regarding the water shortage is exceedingly weak and timid. We need a resolute and robust position that responds to Turkey through boycotting their goods in order to augment water allocations to Iraq."