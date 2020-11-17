Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-17T14:49:52+0000
Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment expected on Tuesday an increase in COVID-19 case counts in the upcoming weeks as the temperature decreases, warning the noncompliant Institutes from an immediate shutdown.

The ministry said in a statement, "over the past period, some citizens exhibited loose compliance to the preventive measures. We noticed a lack of commitment to wearing masks and abundant human gatherings, as if the pandemic has ended in our country and no longer poses a threat to their lives."

The statement added, "the pandemic continues to spread in our country and neighboring countries, and the daily infection rates and the number of deaths and critical cases is proof for the underestimation and negligence of preventive measures, given that all scientific data predicted a significant increase in cases in the upcoming weeks as a result of lower temperatures."

As in the statement, the Ministry directed the supervisory health teams to "intensify their inspection visits to restaurants, cafes, malls and all facilities that witness human gatherings and assess the extent of their commitment to the preventive measures. The teams were ordered to immediately close any facility that violates the preventive measures in implementation of Article 46 of the Public Health Law 89 of 1981 which authorizes the Ministry Or whoever is authorized to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, including closing shops, cafes, restaurants, and others."

The statement noted, "the health teams in Baghdad and other governorates will carry out large operations by taking swabs from citizens, especially in areas with high infection rates," urging, "the citizens to cooperate with health teams that work to serve them and ensure their health."

related

COVID-19: 3531 new cases and 73 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-13 14:13:42
COVID-19: 3531 new cases and 73 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-06 13:59:34
COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

UK Supports economic and political stability in Iraq and commends its measures to fight COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-28 16:08:04
UK Supports economic and political stability in Iraq and commends its measures to fight COVID-19

COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 3298 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-12 13:44:45
COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 3298 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 17:54:13
Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02 14:28:43
COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-17 13:23:12
Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Date: 2020-08-24 15:19:07
Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours