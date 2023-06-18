Iraqi Lawmakers Challenge Maritime Agreement with Kuwait in Court

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi parliamentary bloc has launched a legal challenge against a maritime agreement signed by the administration of former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with Kuwait.

The announcement was made public on Sunday, adding a new layer of complexity to the multifaceted relations between the two neighboring countries.

"Safeguarding the sovereignty of Iraq, in adherence to the powers conferred upon us by the constitution, the law, and our national conscience, we have today filed an appeal with the Supreme Federal Court pertaining to the ministerial orders numbered 110 and 123 of 2021, associated with the formation of committees for demarcating the Iraqi-Kuwaiti maritime borders," Saud al-Saadi, head of the "Huqooq" parliamentary bloc, said in a statement.

The maritime agreement has, since its conception, been the focal point of considerable debate and discussion within political circles. Al-Saadi and his bloc believe that the accord infringes upon the Iraqi constitution, domestic laws, and international decisions. The specifics of the objections, however, were not disclosed in the statement.

"The agreement stands in violation of the Iraqi constitution, Iraqi laws and agreements, and international rulings," al-Saadi said.