Iraqi Law for persons with disabilities and special needs stalls in Government

Shafaq News / The Committee for Labor and Social Affairs in Iraq states that the Law for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs is still pending in the Council of Ministers and has not been sent to Parliament for approval.

Amir Al-Maamouri, a committee member, said, "The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has prepared amendments to Law No. 38 of 2013 regarding Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs. After the completion of the law and its readiness for voting on April 15th of last year, the government requested that the law be withdrawn from Parliament for amendments."

He added that "it was supposed for the government to re-send the draft amendment of the law to Parliament, but it has not done so until now."

Al-Maamouri explained, "the law, as previously amended in the House of Representatives, included the rights and privileges of persons with disabilities and special needs, especially those who are employed in government ministries and state institutions."

The law includes the care of persons with disabilities, providing the necessary tools for their integration into society and ensuring a decent life for them, creating job opportunities for them in government, mixed-sector, and private sector entities, providing medical and social services, as well as psychological and vocational rehabilitation, in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities inside and outside Iraq, and adhering to international agreements and conventions related to persons with disabilities, among other provisions.

The percentage of people with disabilities in Iraq is high, estimated at about 10% of the total population of over 42 million people. This percentage continues to rise due to factors such as traffic accidents, uncontrolled weapons, and the wars that Iraq has witnessed, among other reasons.

The Iraqi government does not provide the minimum of their rights, including preparing government buildings, hospitals, parking lots, and establishing safe passages to meet their needs.