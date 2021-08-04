Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Judiciary to prosecute those who discourage people from taking vaccines

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T12:47:12+0000
Iraqi Judiciary to prosecute those who discourage people from taking vaccines

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Judiciary will take legal measures against those who discourage the people from taking vaccines, a document of the Supreme Judicial Council said on Wednesday.

The official document appended by the signature of the Council's chair, Faiq Zeidan, said that it will prosecute those who spread unfounded misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccines, contribute to eventually discouraging the public from taking their jabs, or incite against the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

related

Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

Date: 2021-02-10 07:37:20
Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

the escalating coronavirus pandemic is dangerous, Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns

Date: 2021-03-24 19:18:09
the escalating coronavirus pandemic is dangerous, Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns

Black Fungus is not Epidemic, MoH says

Date: 2021-06-01 11:33:42
Black Fungus is not Epidemic, MoH says

Iraqi MoH warns of a health disaster in the country 

Date: 2021-07-21 18:34:46
Iraqi MoH warns of a health disaster in the country 

Iraq’s Ministry of Health: Eid Al-Adha celebrations caused the unprecedented rise in Coronavirus infections

Date: 2021-07-26 13:40:38
Iraq’s Ministry of Health: Eid Al-Adha celebrations caused the unprecedented rise in Coronavirus infections

Iraqi MoH: the country is going through a serious situation

Date: 2021-07-28 15:17:18
Iraqi MoH: the country is going through a serious situation

Iraqi MoH denies stopping examining Iranians upon their arrival to Iraq- Najaf airport confirms 

Date: 2021-08-02 11:37:25
Iraqi MoH denies stopping examining Iranians upon their arrival to Iraq- Najaf airport confirms 