Iraqi Judiciary to prosecute those who discourage people from taking vaccines

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Judiciary will take legal measures against those who discourage the people from taking vaccines, a document of the Supreme Judicial Council said on Wednesday.

The official document appended by the signature of the Council's chair, Faiq Zeidan, said that it will prosecute those who spread unfounded misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccines, contribute to eventually discouraging the public from taking their jabs, or incite against the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.