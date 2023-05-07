Iraqi Judiciary sentences Hisham al-Hashimi's killer to death penalty

Shafaq News / In a long-awaited verdict, the Iraqi judiciary issued a death penalty against the convicted murderer of prominent security expert Hisham al-Hashimi on Sunday, following ten consecutive postponements of the sentencing session.

According to a source from the Supreme Judicial Council, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Rusafa Criminal Court handed down the death penalty by hanging to the individual found guilty of al-Hashimi's killing.

Al-Hashimi was assassinated on July 6, 2020, in front of his residence in the Zayouna district of the capital, Baghdad. He was shot by individuals riding a motorcycle, an incident that caused a stir among the public and garnered international attention.

In July 2021, former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced the arrest of al-Hashimi's killers. Subsequently, state television aired confessions from the accused, a 36-year-old first lieutenant officer.

For over a year, the Iraqi judiciary has faced difficulties in convening a trial session for the perpetrator, despite his presence in prison. This led many to question the validity of reports suggesting the killer's escape from prison at the hands of an armed faction. However, Iraqi authorities have denied such claims.