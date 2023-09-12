Iraqi Judiciary issues sentences for Swedish Embassy Protection and Counter-Terrorism officers

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi judiciary handed down sentences, including imprisonment ranging from one to three years and expulsion from service, to embassy protection officers, counter-terrorism officers, and law enforcement personnel. These rulings stem from their "involvement" in the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad by protesters angered by the burning of the Quran.

The sentences meted out were as follows: three years of imprisonment and expulsion from service for officers responsible for embassy protection, terrorism, and law enforcement; two years of imprisonment and removal from service for some individuals; and one year in prison with expulsion from service for others.

On June 28, dozens of demonstrators forcefully entered the premises of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, protesting against the burning of a copy of the Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

During the demonstration, the protesters breached the embassy's main gate and accessed the inner courtyard. Inside, they raised their hands in protest and removed the Swedish flag. Subsequently, the demonstrators left the embassy premises.