Iraqi Judiciary Summons for Chaldean Catholic Patriarch

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Judiciary has issued a formal summon to the globally recognized head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the world, Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako.

As per an official document issued by the Federal Court of Appeal in Baghdad al-Karkh, the investigation magistrate issued a directive to notify the "accused Louis Raphael Moshi", who resides in the Mansour district in Baghdad, to appear before the court.

In a concurrent development, Shafaq News Agency has learned that the summon was issued in response to a complaint filed by Ryan al-Kildani, the leader of the Babylon Movement, a Christian armed faction affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces.

While details surrounding the complaint remain undisclosed, the summons for such a high-ranking religious figure in the country has undoubtedly sparked major interest within both religious and legal circles.