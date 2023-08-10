Iraqi Judiciary Overturns Death Sentence for Hisham al-Hashimi's Killer, Initiates New Investigation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi judiciary has reversed the death sentence previously imposed on Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid, the individual convicted of the murder of security expert Hisham al-Hashimi. The decision has prompted a reinvestigation into the case.

According to the official online platform of the Iraqi judiciary, all notable verdicts issued by the Central Court have been nullified. This intervention reverses the referral decision, with the case now redirected to the specialized investigative court for a comprehensive reassessment under established legal protocols.

In May 2023, the Iraqi judiciary handed down a death sentence to the perpetrator responsible for the high-profile assassination of security expert Hisham al-Hashimi. This verdict followed a series of ten consecutive postponements of the verdict announcement session.

At the time, a source from the Supreme Judicial Council conveyed to Shafaq News Agency that the Rusafa Criminal Court had decreed the death penalty by hanging for the convict found guilty of al-Hashimi's murder.

The Supreme Judicial Council Media Center subsequently declared, "The Rusafa Criminal Court rendered its judgment of execution against the criminal, Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid, for the crime of killing the security expert Hisham al-Hashimi."

The statement additionally highlighted, "The court's decision was grounded in the provisions of Article 4/1, and guided by Article 2/1/3 of Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005."

The assassination of Hisham al-Hashimi occurred on July 6, 2020, when he was fatally shot in front of his residence in the Zayouna area of Baghdad by assailants on a motorcycle. The incident elicited a robust public outcry and garnered international attention.

In July 2021, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the prime minister during that period, made a public announcement regarding the apprehension of those responsible for al-Hashimi's murder. The official television network broadcasted confessions from the prime suspect, a 36-year-old First Lieutenant.

However, despite the passage of over a year, the Iraqi judiciary has encountered difficulties convening a trial session for the convicted perpetrator, even as he remains incarcerated. This situation has led to widespread speculation about the accuracy of rumors suggesting that the murderer had managed to escape with the assistance of an armed faction. Nonetheless, Iraqi authorities have categorically refuted these reports.