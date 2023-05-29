Iraqi Journalists and UNESCO Call for Lift of Restrictions on Journalistic Work

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi journalists and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) jointly urged security authorities to remove the constraints on journalistic activities.

In a statement, UNESCO Iraq highlighted its collaboration with various security entities in Iraq and joint forces, alongside field journalists, during a training event hosted by the Ministry of Interior.

The event was part of the "Breaking the Silence" project, funded by the Dutch embassy in Iraq, aimed at enhancing the safety of journalists.

The gathering focused on the key demands from previous project activities and opinion questionnaires conducted by UNESCO experts with representatives from press and media groups. It culminated in recommendations currently being implemented, with UNESCO Iraq providing ongoing follow-up.

UNESCO noted that the "Baghdad Operations Book," intended to facilitate journalists' work in the city, had been officially canceled in 2019. However, despite its cancellation, the book still poses burdensome requirements for journalists. The issue sparked heated discussions during the meeting.

It was agreed upon that the Ministry of Interior would issue a letter to all security forces and departments to allow journalists to carry out their press coverage. The Iraqi constitution and existing laws guarantee such provisions.

Improving the rapid response to protection and safety requests submitted by journalists to security authorities emerged as the second focal point of discussion.

Efforts to enhance inter-communication between information and relations officers and operations officers in the Ministry of Interior formations were emphasized. These efforts are being led by the Ministry's Information and Relations Department.

UNESCO highlighted that the officers at the Interior Ministry were briefed on global developments related to freedom of expression, the endeavors of the Iraqi National Committee to protect journalists and combat impunity, and the need to rebuild trust between law enforcement institutions and the press and media community.

Other topics included mechanisms for informing journalists about the risks they face and establishing links between the investigative unit for crimes against journalists and media courts, which now serve as the primary mechanisms for protecting journalists and combating impunity.

Furthermore, journalists engaged with ministry officials on various issues about their fieldwork. As a result, both parties agreed to maintain communication with the media and relations departments within the ministry formations to facilitate media tasks and resolve interrelated problems, ultimately dismantling barriers.

UNESCO viewed these activities as a manifestation of "Breaking the Silence" through positive dialogue and the establishment's acceptance of the demands the press and media community put forth.