Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Joint forces thwart an ISIS attack in Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-18T18:40:58+0000
Iraqi Joint forces thwart an ISIS attack in Tarmiyah

Shafaq News / The security forces on Thursday thwarted an attack by ISIS elements in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army and the Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri drove out ISIS elements of an area in the Tarmiyah district.

The Source added that a search operation is carried out looking for the terrorists, without giving any further details.

Yesterday, Wednesday, a security source reported that an ISIS member was killed, and two others were wounded in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad in an ambush by joint forces from the security forces, Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri and the army.

It is noteworthy that the security forces have intensified military operations in Tarmiyah district and Baghdad belts to remove ISIS remnants.

related

Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 10:38:22
Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

5 members of the PMF killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-20 05:34:41
5 members of the PMF killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Artillery shelling kills 10 ISIS elements in Salahuddin

Date: 2020-05-18 21:12:52
Artillery shelling kills 10 ISIS elements in Salahuddin

Archaeologists discover ancient treasures at an Iraqi site detonated by ISIS

Date: 2020-04-14 10:14:18
Archaeologists discover ancient treasures at an Iraqi site detonated by ISIS

Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Date: 2020-09-05 11:30:03
ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-03-17 14:31:36
Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah