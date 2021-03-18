Iraqi Joint forces thwart an ISIS attack in Tarmiyah

Shafaq News / The security forces on Thursday thwarted an attack by ISIS elements in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army and the Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri drove out ISIS elements of an area in the Tarmiyah district.

The Source added that a search operation is carried out looking for the terrorists, without giving any further details.

Yesterday, Wednesday, a security source reported that an ISIS member was killed, and two others were wounded in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad in an ambush by joint forces from the security forces, Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri and the army.

It is noteworthy that the security forces have intensified military operations in Tarmiyah district and Baghdad belts to remove ISIS remnants.