Iraqi Joint Operation in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-28T08:21:30+0000
Iraqi Joint Operation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A joint security force launched today Thursday an operation in southern Kirkuk Governorate, according to the Security Media Cell

In a statement, the cell said that a joint force of the 45th Brigade of the Iraqi army and the National Intelligence Service carried out a pre-emptive security operation today, in the rugged areas south of Kirkuk governorate to prevent ISIS from locating in the area.”

Yesterday, The National Security Agency in Kirkuk thwarted an ISIS plot to attack Kirkuk.

It said in a statement "based on intelligence, the National Security detachments in Kirkuk launched a search operation in the outskirts of the Governorate to pursue ISIS cells what resulted in the arrest of two wanted terrorists, who were gathering information about the security forces in the Kirkuk."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

