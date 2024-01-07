"Iraqi Islamic Resistance" targets Ain al-Assad base with drones

Shafaq News / This Sunday evening, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared the targeting of the Ain al-Assad base in al-Anbar using unmanned aerial vehicles.

In a statement, the "Resistance" fighters launched an attack on the occupied Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq using drones, affirming their commitment to dismantle the enemy's strongholds.

The statement highlighted that this attack was part of their ongoing strategy to resist the American occupation forces in Iraq and the surrounding region. Furthermore, it was positioned as a response to "the atrocities committed by the Zionist entity against the people in Gaza", according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, the "Islamic Resistance" in Iraq had announced targeting two Israeli and American bases in Golan Heights and Al-Hasakah, Syria. In another statement the "Resistance" mentioned, "We targeted the Qasrak base for American forces in Al-Hasakah, northeast Syria, with a drone."

Additionally, they stated, "We targeted a base belonging to the Zionist enemy in the occupied Golan Heights with a drone."