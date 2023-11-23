Iraqi "Islamic Resistance strikes US base in Erbil

Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced on Thursday dawn the targeting of a US base at Erbil Airport with a drone.

In a statement, they stated that the drone "directly hit its target," adding that the attack was a "response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza."

This attack comes in the wake of two previous assaults by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" targeting the American military base "Harir."

US forces have faced around 70 attacks since October 17th (32 in Iraq and 34 in Syria), resulting in 62 American military personnel being wounded, according to the Pentagon.